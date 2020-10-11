Clarius Group LLC Sells 445 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clarius Group LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 97,799 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 80,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.79. 22,454,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,632,738. The company has a market cap of $204.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.48.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

