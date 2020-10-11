Clarius Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,634 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,884,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after buying an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,715,051,000 after acquiring an additional 863,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.82. 24,343,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,865,672. The stock has a market cap of $224.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.42. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Deutsche Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

