Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 474 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 27.4% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,387,806.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ROP traded up $10.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $414.39. 419,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,064. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $409.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.60. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

