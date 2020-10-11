Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,046 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 169,591 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.4% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 61,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Intel by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 35,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,668 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Intel by 12.2% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 49,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,343,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,865,672. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.42. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $224.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.