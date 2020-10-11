Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 7,363 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,363 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,524,000 after acquiring an additional 25,658,276 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $138,850,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 6,014.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754,142 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after buying an additional 3,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 192.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.32. The company had a trading volume of 32,697,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,037,113. The stock has a market cap of $201.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on T shares. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.65.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

