Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,067 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Eaton worth $82,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $42,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1,250.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,512,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,632. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.47. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $109.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $4,136,505.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at $15,488,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.24.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.