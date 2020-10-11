Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 45,664 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,664 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.54% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $78,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period.

VSS traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.16. 343,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,258. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.28 and its 200 day moving average is $95.93. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

