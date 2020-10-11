Clarius Group LLC Sells 30 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 58.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.59.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $385.93. 675,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,028. The company has a market capitalization of $107.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

