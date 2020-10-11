Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,565 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares worth $71,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.9% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.7% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

VHT traded up $1.76 on Friday, reaching $211.04. 158,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,327. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.44. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $211.62.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

