Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $74.86 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,183,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,460 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.22% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $74,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000.

Shares of FTCS stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.24. 322,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,870. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $66.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

