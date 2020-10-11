Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,038 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $73,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Prologis by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 191.3% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 57.4% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,918,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,222. The company has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $109.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.25 and its 200-day moving average is $93.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.81.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.