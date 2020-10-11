Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,683 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Linde worth $63,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 295,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 22,564 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Linde by 13.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 159,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,675,000 after acquiring an additional 18,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,709,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIN traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.94. 1,849,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,058. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.82. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $260.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. HSBC lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.72.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

