Hall Laurie J Trustee Invests $5.40 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,395,000. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.4% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,194,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,443,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.81.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.