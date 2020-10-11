Hall Laurie J Trustee Acquires Shares of 26,182 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000. Waste Management comprises about 1.3% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,452,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,308,000 after buying an additional 2,440,555 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Waste Management by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,403,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,558,000 after acquiring an additional 358,063 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,891,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,429 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,510,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,609,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,329,000 after purchasing an additional 298,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC lowered shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.46.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $115.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,152. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.48. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

