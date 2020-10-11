Hall Laurie J Trustee Invests $4.36 Million in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,000. Alphabet comprises 1.9% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,746,541,000 after buying an additional 71,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after acquiring an additional 98,084 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,389,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,262,923,000 after purchasing an additional 340,937 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,664.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,696.62.

Shares of GOOG traded up $29.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,515.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1,030.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,532.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,421.23. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

