Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 49,926 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,926 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Automatic Data Processing worth $87,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 15,650.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.85. 2,693,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,938. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.67.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.