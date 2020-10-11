Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,812 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Mastercard worth $323,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,026,634,000 after purchasing an additional 767,923 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,858,000 after buying an additional 97,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,705,000 after buying an additional 25,546 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,809,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,161,756,000 after acquiring an additional 53,332 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,547,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,098,394,000 after acquiring an additional 292,254 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $2,264,007.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.75, for a total transaction of $20,377,822.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,345,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,745,126,239.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 469,475 shares of company stock valued at $145,266,878. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MA traded up $7.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $352.39. 3,116,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,956,090. The stock has a market cap of $352.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.58.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.81.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

