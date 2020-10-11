Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,768,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310,170 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 24.72% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $337,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,094,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,692,000 after acquiring an additional 287,974 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 764,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,328,000 after purchasing an additional 349,322 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,576,000 after purchasing an additional 271,110 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 287.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 335,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,054,000 after purchasing an additional 248,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 47.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 326,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,043,000 after buying an additional 104,648 shares during the period.

Shares of IYG stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.04. The company had a trading volume of 624,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,659. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $86.42 and a twelve month high of $156.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.79.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

