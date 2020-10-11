Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,880 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,965,000 after buying an additional 3,921,396 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,689,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,372,000 after buying an additional 267,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,990,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,864,000 after buying an additional 485,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of MO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.69. 11,445,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,986,787. The stock has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.25, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

