Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $326.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,745,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,457 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $326,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,351,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,413,000 after buying an additional 1,307,476 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 80.3% in the second quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,000 shares during the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,782,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14,053.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,099,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,132,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $194.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,222. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.86. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $199.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

