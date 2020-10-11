Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $553,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 14.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,260 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in Oracle by 352.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 43,914 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Oracle by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 313,328 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,387,000 after buying an additional 56,186 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,038,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.03.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,355,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,672,140. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $62.60. The stock has a market cap of $184.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.70.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

