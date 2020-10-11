Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 658,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,516 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 5.3% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $39,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,593,000 after acquiring an additional 41,051,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,504,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,431 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,795,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,497 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,262,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,251,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,839,000 after buying an additional 251,480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,680,303 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average is $56.87.

