Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 3,070 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 38.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 226.2% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5,034.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,629,000 after purchasing an additional 407,319 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,790,000 after purchasing an additional 26,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.40.

IDXX traded up $7.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $400.65. 283,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $377.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.68. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $407.86. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.81.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total transaction of $31,728,884.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,126,542.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $1,047,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,316 shares of company stock valued at $46,594,823. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

