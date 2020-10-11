Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,708,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,749 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $219,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,248. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.26.

