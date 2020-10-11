Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $385.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,723,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,270 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.86% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $385,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.87. The company had a trading volume of 843,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,572. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.85 and its 200-day moving average is $53.07.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

