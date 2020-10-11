Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,342,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,800 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.27% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $360,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,315. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.92 and its 200-day moving average is $142.69.

