Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,559 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,668,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 15,559 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Visa worth $333,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $102,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Visa by 136.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,344,816,000 after buying an additional 4,059,677 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $536,526,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,598 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa by 17.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,455,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,945 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Visa stock traded up $3.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.64. 5,562,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,185,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.84. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Several research firms have recently commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
