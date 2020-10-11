Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,559 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,668,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 15,559 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Visa worth $333,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $102,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Visa by 136.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,344,816,000 after buying an additional 4,059,677 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $536,526,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,598 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa by 17.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,455,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,945 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $3.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.64. 5,562,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,185,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.84. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

