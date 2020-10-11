Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,565,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,724 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $283,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

SHV remained flat at $$110.69 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,382. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.12 and a 52-week high of $112.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.78.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

