NYSE:SLQT (SLQT) versus Its Rivals Critical Analysis

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE: SLQT) is one of 25 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare NYSE:SLQT to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.4% of NYSE:SLQT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NYSE:SLQT and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
NYSE:SLQT N/A N/A N/A
NYSE:SLQT Competitors 7.58% 21.57% 7.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NYSE:SLQT and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score
NYSE:SLQT 0 2 8 0 2.80
NYSE:SLQT Competitors 297 920 1020 72 2.38

NYSE:SLQT currently has a consensus price target of $31.10, indicating a potential upside of 58.51%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 7.33%. Given NYSE:SLQT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NYSE:SLQT is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NYSE:SLQT and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
NYSE:SLQT $531.52 million $81.15 million -122.63
NYSE:SLQT Competitors $11.04 billion $841.34 million 44.06

NYSE:SLQT’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NYSE:SLQT. NYSE:SLQT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NYSE:SLQT competitors beat NYSE:SLQT on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

NYSE:SLQT Company Profile

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc.

