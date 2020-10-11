iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,572,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,849,827 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 5.83% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,184,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGSB. MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,852,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,692,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,961,000 after buying an additional 4,023,470 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44,311.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,218,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,061,000 after buying an additional 3,210,825 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,325,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,221,000 after buying an additional 2,475,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,185,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,424,000 after buying an additional 2,237,101 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IGSB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,211. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average of $54.25. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.09.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.
