Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 71.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,990 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 248.2% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

D. R. Horton stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,954,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,976. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.74. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $342,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wedbush lowered D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on D. R. Horton from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.39.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.