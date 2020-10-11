Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,759 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 19.1% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 82,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 291.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42,607 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 247.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 36,780 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $342,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 lowered D. R. Horton from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on D. R. Horton from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.39.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.09. 1,954,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,390,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.74. D. R. Horton Inc has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $78.97.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.