Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 12,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 10.9% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.06.

NYSE AEP traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.82. 2,734,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,861. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.64 and a 200 day moving average of $81.85. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The company has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

