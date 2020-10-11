Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,255,392 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,450,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after buying an additional 6,827,922 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $323,111,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 511.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,465,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,298 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 214.3% during the second quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,239,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,278,000 after buying an additional 2,382,876 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $4.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.71. The stock had a trading volume of 30,201,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,208,801. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $303.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

