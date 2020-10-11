Clarius Group LLC Has $585,000 Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 24.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.71.

PNC traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,963,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,427. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.05.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

