Morgan Stanley Increases Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) Price Target to $14.00

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WDR. Citigroup raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE WDR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,050. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $240.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Waddell & Reed Financial’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 59,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

