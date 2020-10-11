HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $158.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $143.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.58.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $2.13 on Friday, hitting $133.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,754,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,011. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $151.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $30,638.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 10.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 325,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,638,000 after purchasing an additional 32,089 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,654,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

