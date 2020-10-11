SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) PT Raised to $9.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.74% from the company’s current price.

SLM has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,329,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.40. SLM has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.41.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $348.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SLM will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SLM by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,595,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,179,000 after acquiring an additional 165,310 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of SLM by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,364,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879,203 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 27.5% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,429,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,894 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SLM by 6.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,064,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,635,000 after buying an additional 373,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SLM by 2,162.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,702,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,090,000 after buying an additional 5,450,574 shares during the period.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

