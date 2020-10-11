Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 9,464 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for approximately 0.7% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 233.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 858.3% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 118.0% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Water Works news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,258,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $697,918.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,722 shares of company stock worth $2,043,605 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their target price on American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.23.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.75. The stock had a trading volume of 651,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,480. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. American Water Works Company Inc has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $157.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

