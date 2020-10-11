NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $160.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target raised by research analysts at Loop Capital from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.05% from the stock’s current price.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.31.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $6.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,037,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2,021.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.56 and a 200-day moving average of $109.29. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $145.15.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,074,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $589,316,000 after buying an additional 129,991 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 101.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090,780 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $694,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 495.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $691,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042,268 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 25.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,938,311 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $326,604,000 after purchasing an additional 793,109 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,288,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $375,015,000 after purchasing an additional 137,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

