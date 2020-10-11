Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,596,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,822,034. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.78.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director P.W. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 329.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3,012.5% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.