Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.02% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.14.
SYF traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,596,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,822,034. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.78.
In other Synchrony Financial news, Director P.W. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 329.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3,012.5% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Synchrony Financial Company Profile
Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.
See Also: Diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.