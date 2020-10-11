BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Raised to $686.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $652.00 to $686.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s previous close.

BLK has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $645.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus upped their price target on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.75.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $7.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $611.57. 525,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,586. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $614.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $568.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total value of $1,740,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 228.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.