Piper Sandler Lowers Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target to $14.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.82. 15,740,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,590,754. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.17, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 373,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,258,852.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 245,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,042,053.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William A. Smith bought 7,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 680,233 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,573. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7,242.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.8% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 316,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 17,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 42.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,732,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,616 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.2% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 62,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.