Clarius Group LLC Acquires 74 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,353. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,942. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNP traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.78. 1,724,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,618,781. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $206.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.92. The company has a market capitalization of $139.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Bank of America lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.04.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

