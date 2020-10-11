Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 8,076 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,076 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,817,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,590,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,735,000 after buying an additional 396,524 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Truist Financial by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,158,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,620,000 after purchasing an additional 228,155 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,933,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,623,787. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,367 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

