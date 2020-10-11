Clarius Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,157,136,000 after buying an additional 4,864,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,994,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,946 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,038,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,297,000 after acquiring an additional 880,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,253,640,000 after purchasing an additional 735,944 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,184,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $992,188,000 after purchasing an additional 651,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $3.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $376.70. 1,725,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $380.00. The company has a market cap of $152.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $355.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.99.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $358.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.48.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.01, for a total transaction of $975,346.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli acquired 101,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $361.45 per share, for a total transaction of $36,773,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 691,158 shares of company stock valued at $234,451,950. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.