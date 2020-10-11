Clarius Group LLC Sells 128 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,111,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,974,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,773,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,728 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007,887 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,005,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,938,151. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The company has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.69.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.