The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 163,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,651. The stock has a market cap of $544.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $13.73.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $70.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bancorp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 12,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $127,305.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 305,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in The Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 6.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Bancorp by 21.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Bancorp by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

