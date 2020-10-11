Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Trims Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,227 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.12% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 105,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $700,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FV traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.98. The company had a trading volume of 123,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,227. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.85.

