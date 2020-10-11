Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in ASML were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 6.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 17.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 150.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $8.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $388.99. The company had a trading volume of 539,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $370.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.93. The company has a market cap of $163.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95. ASML Holding NV has a twelve month low of $191.25 and a twelve month high of $402.86.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ASML from $300.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

